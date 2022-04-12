Amazon has a huge problem with returns

As it explains amazon its enormous success? If you ask an executive, they will tell you that they simply put themselves in the shoes of consumers and start thinking ‘backwards’ until they get to the company. That is, they first think about how it could be easier for a person to buy on Amazon, and from there they invent the structure.

This system has made the company Jeff Bezos launch initiatives such as Amazon Prime, which guarantees that a product arrives in less than 24 hours, or the amazon lockerlockers where the delivery men leave the purchase so that customers can pick it up when it suits them best.

Packages are seen inside Amazon’s JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, US November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

An important part of this philosophy is returns. Yes, almost everything you can buy on Amazon can be returned. And it doesn’t even need to come back in its original state. A customer can use a product for a few days and if they are not satisfied, return it. Amazon agrees to collect the purchase and return the money if it is in optimal condition.

This commitment is a joy for the general public, but a huge headache for Amazon. In the United States alone, a survey by the National Federation of Retail andIt found a record $761 billion of merchandise returned to retailers on Amazon and in 2021.

the same source estimates that 16.6% of all merchandise sold during the holiday season was returned, an increase of more than 56% from the previous year. For online purchases, the average return rate was even higher, at nearly 21%, up from 18% in 2020. With $469 billion in net sales revenue last year, Amazon’s return figures They are just brutal.

problem for the environment

This is not only a problem for Amazon, but also for the environment. Returns in the United States generate 16 million metric tons of carbon emissions during its complicated reverse journey and up to 2,630,000 tonnes of waste in landfills each year, according to returns solutions provider Optoro.

Amazon now has to solve the problem of what to do with returns. Amazon spent nearly $152 billion on logistics in 2021, nearly a third of all net sales. That’s an increase of $119 billion in 2020. Returns are a factor in these costs, so anything Amazon can do to reduce those costs will help the company’s bottom line.

The solution that Amazon planted

In 2019, Amazon launched a donation program that allows US sellers to automatically donate surplus products. and given back to a network of 100,000 local charities through a partnership with the nonprofit Good360 network. The organization works with about 400 companies, including giants like Walmart, CVS and Nike, but says Amazon is its biggest corporate donor.

There is also a boom in the secondary or resale market that is making it easier to make money on second-hand items. As second-hand items became a potential source of money, Amazon launched two new programs to redo returns in 2020. It now gives sellers the option to settle returns, sending them to major third-party settlers, such as Liquidity Servicesto auction them on the secondary market.

Also in 2020, Amazon started offering select sellers a Rate and Resell option for returns. With this option, Amazon evaluates the returned item and gives it a rating -such as new, very good, good or fair– and then resells it in special sections of your site. There’s Warehouse Deals for used items, Amazon Renewed for refurbished items, Amazon Outlet for overstock, and a tongue-in-cheek daily deals site called Woot! that sells a “Trash Bag” for 10 dollars. Amazon even offers customers gift cards to trade in their used Amazon devices, which you can try to recondition and resell.

Will Amazon be able to turn this situation around? without having to give up one of its main advantages for customers, such as the return? Only time has the answer.

