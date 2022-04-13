Amazon has already spent $2 billion on its delivery drones. They haven’t been of much use to you.

In 2013, Amazon announced that it would carry out drone deliveries within the next five years. The truth is that almost a decade later, these flights are barely anecdotal or are in the testing phase. And it does not seem that we are going to see them in the next few years.





2 billion. Amazon has invested more than 2,000 million dollars in Prime Air, which is its division dedicated to the delivery of goods with drones. After 10 years of testing, the use of this technology continues to show obvious security problems. In fact, in Bloomberg they assure that the company’s internal documents show how the directors and those responsible for the project are losing patience.

30 minutes. Amazon’s goal is to have a delivery division that allows deliveries of packages weighing just over two kilograms in just half an hour. These types of items represent 85% of the company’s deliveries and, removing the driver from the equation, would also be less polluting.

They are not the only ones. At the moment, attention is focused on Amazon, but Google, Walmart and UPS (the only one approved to fly) are also behind this new way of making deliveries. In all cases, the drones have similar characteristics, with the capacity to carry loads of about two kilograms and fly around 100 km/h.

The problem. The problem is simply security. Bloomberg reports that most of the problems that Amazon is facing are related to the danger of flying drones over those who will receive the packages. The propellers can cause serious cuts and a collision with the ground can lead to a fire, as has already happened to the company.

The advantages. Among the advantages of parcel delivery with drones we find, above all else, speed. But it must be borne in mind that its use will also allow urgent loads to be carried to places that have been isolated for meteorological reasons. A town isolated by snow can receive basic necessities if that is the case.

The first step. UPS was the first carrier in the United States to receive approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly to a handful of hospitals, college campuses and nursing homes. These are places where there is a space reserved for the delivery of these products, so their use is more controlled and the risks are very limited.

This is precisely what some Spanish experts point to. Due to the vertical configuration of our cities, it is more likely that (if it arrives) the use of drones for the distribution of goods will be limited to urgent deliveries of essential products for hospitals or, in the best of cases, in industrial estates and fully automated warehouses, as Antonio Iglesias López, director of the ESIC Logistics Master, points out to El Confidencial.