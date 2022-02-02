Amazon has started buying American school curricula

The Inland Empire is a metropolitan region of Southern California with approximately 4.5 million inhabitants, adjacent to coastal California in Los Angeles County, whose two largest cities are San Bernardino and Riverside. This area is dominated by the presence of Amazon: its trucks and vans are everywhere and they clog up the traffic of the region; Jeff Bezos’ company is the largest employer. In the Inland Empire, where 80% of the population belongs to African American and Latin American communities, Amazon employs about 40,000 workers (double the pre-pandemic situation) in 14 logistics centers and two air hubs. Since 2018, the Cajon High School in San Bernardino gave birth to Amazon Logistics and Business Management Pathway, a series of “branded” courses on the logistics sector. Reading the course programs it is easy to understand why the multinational is interested in training young people, in fact what is taught is not logistics from an exclusively technical point of view, but a real doctrine of the world of work and planned development. from the company of Jeff Bezos.

There are 96 students currently enrolled in the curriculum offered by Amazon, which has spent $ 50,000 to provide the materials necessary to start the program. The School District’s website reads: “The Amazon Logistics Pathway at Cajon High School is the first of its kind, teaching students information and decision technology, management systems and business leadership. The program enables students to practice innovative and critical thinking skills while developing solutions to authentic logistics problems experienced by Amazon“. In short, a good deal for Bezos who with a very small investment will be able to have some ideas and solutions at a negligible cost, making sure that he can train the new generations of the Inland Empire at will, which could be renamed Amazon Empire.

The training course, anything but impartial, proposes the techniques used within the colossus as standard lines and models that cannot be changed but only implemented. For this reason, the programs address the principles of Taylorism, prevailing in the scientific management of Amazon’s work aimed at maximum production efficiency. Precisely on the basis of the principles developed by Frederick Taylor, the colossus created and led by Bezos has imposed inhumane labor policies in which the control and management of time are pushed to extreme levels, such as not to take into account even human physiological needs. Precisely in this regard, the training course also focuses on the study of Maslow’s pyramid of needs and how this can be used to increase the efficiency of workers.

Another burning topic regarding Amazon and its working model is the trade union organization, or rather, the lack of trade union organization. The specific course is called “Management of human resources and trade union relations” which explains how to train and evaluate the worker and what are the important things to know about the organization of workers. As part of this course, students participate in an internship at Amazon or another logistics company.

“Logistics and global concepts” is the name of one of the courses offered in the Amazon sponsored educational program: students learn global supply chains, for which Amazon has shown tremendous management skills. Amazon and “its impact on the e-commerce and logistics sectors” concerns the evolutionary and organizational history of the company and its vision.

The course of study is carried out in a classroom for which, as mentioned at the beginning, Amazon paid out $ 50,000 for materials, as well as for the study and application of an environment that placed students in a state of subjection to the colossus of Bezos. The classroom, colored with the company’s colors, is covered with writings on the walls bearing the slogans and principles that every Amazon worker must know and respect.: in short, on the walls of the classroom there is the “Amazon Bible”, the “Commandments of Bezos”. On the occasion of the start of the 2019 courses, the principal of Cajon High School, Teenya Bishop, like a normal Amazon employee, was photographed with the polo shirt – the uniform – of the company.

Corina Borsukspokesperson for the San Bernardino Unified School Districtregarding the criticisms posed, he replied: “The path takes its name from Amazon in thanks for the generous donation of the company and Amazon was brought as an expert in the sector, something that all connected learning paths should have“.

The Cajon High School Amazon-branded training course is not the only one in which the company is the protagonist: several schools and other youth organizations participate in the Amazon Future Engineers program. Following this perspective of training and direct retention of thousands and thousands of young people, at the beginning of this year Amazon announced a partnership with Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA).

In short, multinational giants such as Amazon are not satisfied with selling and making enormous profits by monopolizing entire sectors but they want, in addition to the workforce, also the mind of the new generations in a very pressing loyalty path that seems to want to replace the old carcasses of propaganda and of state education. Amazon, and related subjects, are laying the foundations for a gradual replacement of public and state prerogatives.

[di Michele Manfrin]