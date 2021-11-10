Amazon: here are all the pre-Black Friday discounts today! A long list of products not just tech

The main falls of the day are theiPhone 13 red 512GB (discount of 100 Euros), the excellent one Sony soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer And realme GT Master Edition, on which you can now save 50 Euros.

Watch out for discounts on Apple devices. By far, what we prefer is the MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip and 256 Gb SSD, now sold at an amazing price! The offers on AirPods, in particular now agree the AirPods Max in Green color.

-12% HP – PC 15s-eq2004sl Notebook, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, Windows 10 Home, 15.6 ?? FHD IPS, Fingerprint Reader, Webcam, USB-C, USB, HDMI, Silver 529.99?? Buy now

TOP offer: 529 Euros for a great HP notebook with

AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB of RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD and full HD screen! You spend a little more for a PC very similar to ASUS, with an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor.

Beware of these 4 TVs, which have a much lower price than normal. Find many more Early Black Friday Week TV deals here!

REAL discounts for these two terminals Xiaomi, both excellent!

Great deals on these Sony headphones!

Not to be missed!

There are super offers on glasses Polaroid, Tommy hilfiger and Carrera. See them all here!

So many Geox at discount prices!

Super obvious, this excellent Black & Decker drill and screwdriver simple or with double battery and accessories.

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021: two super portable with 16GB of RAM,

1TB of M.2 PCIe SSD and screen from 3K of high quality. Today they are further discounted! Slightly lower price range, but equally important discount for HUAWEI MateBook 14, already in great demand on Amazon!

Making your TV smart with little or very little: that’s enough HDMI input, Wi-Fi connection (at home or on your smartphone) and credit card or PayPal (but you can also use it only with free content). Today NOW Smart Stick is super discounted by 50% with three packages to choose from (for the first there is also a 5% coupon to apply).

The extraordinary offers on Amazon devices!

Crucial 1TB SATA SSD a little more than 80 Euros! Excellent offer also for the Samsung SSD 980 1 TB.

LG monitor: what prices! In particular, the27 “UltraGear QHD NanoIPS 1ms HDR 400, 2560×1440 pixel resolution and refresh rate suitable for gamers from 180Hz.

-28% Samsung Gaming Monitor Odyssey G5 (C27G53), Curved (1000R), 27 “, 2560×1440 (WQHD 2K), HDR10, VA, 144 Hz, 1 ms, FreeSync Premium, HDMI, Display port, Audio In, Eye Saver Mode, Flicker Free , Black 259.00?? Buy now -9% Samsung Monitor HRM UE590 (U28E570), Flat, 28 “, 3840×2160 (UHD 4K), TN panel, 60 Hz, 1 ms, FreeSync, HDMI, Display Port, Audio In, PIP PBP, Eye Saver Mode, Flicker Free, Eco Saving Plus, Black 298.40?? Buy now -32% Samsung Smart Monitor M7 (S32AM702), Flat 32 “, 3840×2160 (UHD 4K), Smart TV Platform (Amazon Video, Netflix), Airplay, Mirroring, Office 365, Wireless Dex, Integrated Speakers, WiFi, HDMI, USB Type C 319.90?? Buy now

Monitors too Samsung gaming unmissable, at this price!

Here are some of the offers Oral-B.

One of the Logitech gaming mouse most popular with discount players. Again for gamers, excellent value for money for this AOC Gaming monitor at 240Hz.

From iRobot three medium-high and high-end models with really ok discounts!

HUAWEI MateView GT 34 ” Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor, 165Hz, 21: 9 WQHD 3440 x 1440, 3K +, 1500R, Dual 5W SoundBar Speaker, Touch Volume Control, Dual 360 ° Microphone, USB-C, HDMI, DP, Black 699.00?? Buy now

… but pay attention to these two too Huawei!

Braun, what prices!

An avalanche of excellent MSI laptops, gaming and otherwise, on sale!