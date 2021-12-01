Amazon, here is the new sorting depot in Trento: 70 people will work on it when fully operational – Chronicle

TRENTO. The sorting depot Amazon in Trento, opened today (1 December), for the first time, its doors to representatives of local institutions during a visit to the facility which officially entered into operation last October. The tour, led by Gabriele Sigismondi, head of Amazon Logistics in Italy, e Marco Ferrara, Senior Manager of Amazon Italia Logistics, saw the participation of Franco Ianeselli, mayor of Trento e Achille Spinelli, councilor for economic development, research and work of the Autonomous Province of Trento.

The new facility allows Amazon to further enhance last-mile processes for order management and delivery to customers, particularly in the cities of Trento, Bolzano and neighboring areas. The sorting depot, which has a area of ​​over 4,300 square meters, will create 20 permanent jobs for warehouse operators by 2022. Additionally, Amazon’s delivery service providers are expected to hire 50 permanent drivers who will collect orders from the warehouse and deliver them to end customers.

«The Trento depot represents our first opening in the region and is therefore absolutely strategic for our logistics network in Trentino-Alto Adige. We are happy to be able to welcome the institutions here today and show them closely how we work. This site will create over 70 permanent jobs»Declared Gabriele Sigismondi. “At Amazon the goal is not only to offer an efficient service, but also to implement an increasingly sustainable logistics network and to offer our employees and the staff of our third-party suppliers a safe, modern and inclusive work environment, with competitive salaries, benefits and excellent opportunities for professional growth ».

“As a Province we accompanied the establishment of Amazon in Trentino, Agenzia del Lavoro is supporting the company in the selection of personnel. In the coming weeks we will refine a territorial agreement so that even the companies of our province can find in Amazon a partner in their growth strategy, including international. The Autonomous Province looks with great attention to the reality of electronic commerce and in this strongly changed market context tries to find a way to support the proximity shops and the distribution network that carries out its activity in Trentino. It is no coincidence that we too have put in place a project for Trentino e-commerce, a decisive element for the development of the traditional trade business »commented the Councilor for economic development, research and work Achille Spinelli.

“The opening of Amazon’s new regional sorting depot is closely linked to the growth of the e-commerce sector, which has accelerated sharply in this time of pandemic. Technology and consumer attitudes have produced a real paradigm shift, for which all communities are interested in seeking a new balance between proximity commerce and online shopping. The new Amazon center creates new permanent jobs, which is always a good thing. We also appreciate the attention to the environmental aspects of the new warehouse and the use of renewable energies as well as the social sensitivity demonstrated with the support of the City of Trento solidarity fund and Agesat. (Association of parents with autistic subjects in Trentino). I can only hope that the same attention will be paid to the well-being of workers and to good trade union relations, which benefit not only the workers, but also productivity and therefore the company “declared the mayor of Trento, Franco Ianeselli.

Employees are hired at the fifth level of the National Transportation and Logistics Agreement with one of the highest entry salaries in the industry, and numerous benefits including employee discounts on Amazon.it and supplemental accident insurance. Starting from October 1st, thanks to the salary increase that is part of the periodic salary review carried out by Amazon, the entrance salary went from 1,550 euros gross per month to 1,680 euros, 8% more than expected. by the CCNL. Amazon offers its employees additional opportunities such as the Career Choice program, which covers up to 95% of the cost of tuition and textbooks for those who want to specialize in a specific area by attending professional courses for four years.

As part of our commitment to achieve zero CO2 emissions in all activities by 2040, the building has been designed with energy efficiency criteria as a top priority. The space heating, air conditioning and ventilation system is managed by an intelligent system for the use and maintenance of the building (BMS – Building Management System) able to offer warehouse operators a comfortable working environment and, at the at the same time, capable of reducing unnecessary energy consumption. The building was equipped with a system of photovoltaic solar rings. Amazon is committed to installing electric vehicle charging stations for our delivery service providers and employees as well as experimenting with new electric mobility solutions such as e-bikes and electric scooters across Europe. All the new sorting depots are designed and developed to be perfectly compatible with the needs required by a fleet of electric vehicles. The parking areas have already been devised providing for the future preparation of new charging stations, so as to be able to satisfy the gradual expansion of the electric fleet. Amazon continues the path to use 100% renewable energy in all its businesses by 2025, reaching 65% in 2020. Today, we are the largest buyer of renewable energy in the world and in Europe.