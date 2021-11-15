Home » News ” Amazon historical minimum for one of the best Xiaomi Redmi

Although no longer the latest addition, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 Pro is still a smartphone with excellent specifications and quality, all supported by a very competitive price. Well, as you may have already guessed from the title, today the Redmi Note 9 Pro is even more of a best buy. The device can in fact be found on the Amazon platform at a price of only € 179.90, a discount of 33% (€ 90) compared to its list price. Click on this link to take advantage of the offer.

Let’s quickly recall the specifications of the Redmi Note 9 Pro which comes with a 6.67-inch display with Full HD resolution (2,340 × 1,080 pixels). The screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has a hole in the top center for the front camera.For performance, the smartphone integrates a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G with 8 nm construction process, accompanied by 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM. and 128GB of internal UFS 2.1 memory.

As for photography, the smartphone adopts four rear cameras with 64MP main sensor, an 8MP 199 ° ultra wide angle, a 5MP macro lens for photos from 2 to 10 cm and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies we find a 16MP camera.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro does not disappoint even in autonomy thanks to the huge 5020 mAh battery and there is support for 30W fast charging (with charger included in the package). This allows us to recharge the device by 50% in only 30.

Finally, other features on the device include a USB type-C port, GPS, Hi-Res Audio, Bluetooth 5.0, OTG, NFC, infrared emitter and 3.5 mm audio jack hole, as well as a new vibration system “Axis Z ”capable of simulating up to 10 different vibration effects thanks to its various motors housed throughout the terminal.