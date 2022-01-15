Amazon introduces the code word for value packs

According to various reports it appears that Amazon has introduced a new function in Italy that will allow those who buy valuables to have extra security that the package will actually be delivered.

Since many have witnessed Amazon couriers (or third parties in areas where there is no direct service) who left unattended packages that instead should have been delivered personally. This is a particularly serious problem for products of a certain value that if stolen from some unethical neighbor or passerby could create more than a headache.

The novelty concerns the introduction of a 6-character alphanumeric code word (essentially a password) which will be provided by email to the buyer and which must be communicated to the Amazon courier, in order to confirm the delivery. The code can obviously also be provided to a trusted person since no type of confirmation is required on the name of the recipient.

Who found this option on Amazon tells about its activation for products over € 300. However, it is not clear whether this option can be disabled by the user. The code, as well as in the email, can also be found in the “My orders” section.