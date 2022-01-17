Amazon introduces the “magic word” for valuable packages. Here is the news for the safety of your purchases

Buying online can certainly be convenient, but often it can have drawbacks. It is true that ecommerce today are more and more reliable, especially considering that most of the world buys online, but it is also true that the purchased goods are then delivered by couriers external to the ecommerce, which cannot be trusted. .

Because it is indeed difficult to trust transporters that often have been seen leaving packages unattended that contain very expensive and valuable products, some e-commerce sites, Amazon in the head, have introduced a function that gives a sort of assurance to those who buy valuables that the package will be delivered seriously.

And above all, it will be delivered only to the real recipient and not to some neighbor who, in some cases, could prove to be not very serious and keep the package for themselves. Or to some passerby, or to some shopkeeper, who does not know us and who therefore may decide not to deliver the package to the real recipient.

Amazon provides a “password” to the recipients of valuable packages

Basically, the new feature introduced by Amazon provides that the recipient will be sent a word in alphanumeric code, a kind of password, through an email message. This unique code will be a sort of “password“To be communicated to the Amazon courier that only in that way will it be able to confirm delivery and deliver the package in the hands of those who have demonstrated that they are in possession of the code.

Naturally, in the event that the recipient cannot personally receive the package, he can still communicate the code to a trusted person appointed to receive the package containing the precious object, since in fact no confirmation of any name is required to carry out the delivery but only the possession of the password.

According to what has been revealed by people who have already used it, the function Amazon it has been automatically activated by the e-commerce site managers on all products that have a value of more than 300 euros, but it is not yet known whether, if you wanted to deactivate it, it would be possible directly by the user. And if absurdly the email containing the password is not received, it is possible to retrieve it directly from the site in the section “My orders”.