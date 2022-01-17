Tech

Amazon introduces the “magic word” for valuable packages. Here is the news for the safety of your purchases

Posted on

Buying online can certainly be convenient, but often it can have drawbacks. It is true that ecommerce today are more and more reliable, especially considering that most of the world buys online, but it is also true that the purchased goods are then delivered by couriers external to the ecommerce, which cannot be trusted. .

Amazon introduces the “password” for “precious” packages – MeteoWeek.com

Because it is indeed difficult to trust transporters that often have been seen leaving packages unattended that contain very expensive and valuable products, some e-commerce sites, Amazon in the head, have introduced a function that gives a sort of assurance to those who buy valuables that the package will be delivered seriously.

And above all, it will be delivered only to the real recipient and not to some neighbor who, in some cases, could prove to be not very serious and keep the package for themselves. Or to some passerby, or to some shopkeeper, who does not know us and who therefore may decide not to deliver the package to the real recipient.

Amazon provides a “password” to the recipients of valuable packages

Courier 20220115 tech
Amazon secures packages delivered by couriers – MeteoWeek.com

Basically, the new feature introduced by Amazon provides that the recipient will be sent a word in alphanumeric code, a kind of password, through an email message. This unique code will be a sort of “password“To be communicated to the Amazon courier that only in that way will it be able to confirm delivery and deliver the package in the hands of those who have demonstrated that they are in possession of the code.

READ ALSO >>> Euronics launches the “Supersales”: new flyer with discounts up to 60%

Naturally, in the event that the recipient cannot personally receive the package, he can still communicate the code to a trusted person appointed to receive the package containing the precious object, since in fact no confirmation of any name is required to carry out the delivery but only the possession of the password.

READ ALSO >>> Discovering malware with electromagnetic waves, the brilliant idea that comes from France

According to what has been revealed by people who have already used it, the function Amazon it has been automatically activated by the e-commerce site managers on all products that have a value of more than 300 euros, but it is not yet known whether, if you wanted to deactivate it, it would be possible directly by the user. And if absurdly the email containing the password is not received, it is possible to retrieve it directly from the site in the section “My orders”.

Source link

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

The success of Jeremy Renner, Marvel’s Hawkeye
1.1K
World

Ukraine blames Russia for the latest cyberattack: “We have evidence”. The Kremlin spokesman: “Too much tension at the border”
585
World

Omicron 2, the sub-variant that scares Great Britain: first 53 cases, another 20 in Israel. “It could be more violent”
484
World

Trump’s return: let’s take back the country, the real insurrection, the 2020 vote
403
News

Bitcoin vs Precious Metals: Where to Invest Today?
250
News

Netflix develops an anime series based on the graphic novel
237
News

Cardano grows by 8%, Terra Virtua and Axie also do well
213
News

Does Bitcoin Protect Against Inflation? – The Cryptonomist
204
News

Dogecoin and 5 cryptocurrencies that earned in 2021
193
News

for Bank of America it will be the “VISA of digital”, better than Ethereum
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top