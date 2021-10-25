Amazon is considering accepting them in payment

A very credible insider told a London newspaper how Jeff Bezos himself gave the order.

It seems that Amazon is moving to develop a whole architecture linked to cryptocurrencies to allow purchases with these tools. The news is really important because Amazon is not only working to accept Bitcoin as payment, but apparently would like to expand this possibility to other cryptocurrencies as well. This would really change the world of Bitcoin a lot. Because basically until today Bitcoins were only a form of investment and nothing else. There were very few shops that accepted them and although it was theoretically possible to shop with Bitcoins, these were limited to such a limited number of stores as to be something more theoretical than practical.

That’s why Bitcoin was basically just an investment. But if a giant like Amazon decides to also accept payments in Bitcoin this means that this virtual currency it will begin to broaden its scope in a truly tremendous way. This news comes a few days after the resounding approval of the Bitcoin etf decided by the Sec. These news can do nothing but good for the queen of cryptocurrencies because they go to give strength to the thesis that so many crypto enthusiasts are supporting time ago. That is to say that Bitcoin is not a speculative bubble and it is not something virtual, but it has all its intrinsic strength and usefulness that will be expressed over time. Making it a tool that the common man can use for everyday purchases can broaden its field of use in a very strong way.

Certainly Bitcoin is viewed very differently today than in the past. Investors but also public opinion have cleared customs a lot.

Certainly, however, there is no lack of concern for its not very conscious use.