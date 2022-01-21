Amazon Italy has accidentally revealed everything about the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablets

A few days after the official presentation, we can now say that we know everything about Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 8 tablet range. TO due to an error, Amazon’s Italian catalog has published pages relating to tablets, including technical data sheets.

Here are the Galaxy Tab S8 specs. There is also a model with a nearly 15-inch display Go to the deepening

Three models available – the basic version, Tab S8 + and Tab S8 Ultra – and for each of these, both the Wi-Fi-only version and the version with additional 5G connectivity will be marketed.

For all three models only a generic Qualcomm processor model has been indicated, but it seems to be assumed that it is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Almost everything confirmed for the Tab S8 and Tab S8 +, including the 11 and 12.4-inch displays

Lhe basic version of Galaxy Tab 8 will be able to count on an 11-inch screen with a resolution of 2560×1600. Confirmations also for the 8,000 mAh battery, the thickness of 6.3 mm and the weight, 507 g.

The same goes for the photographic sector: two rear cameras – 13 and 6 MP – and a single front camera. Three colors available, specifically black, silver and pink.

Rumors also confirmed regarding Galaxy Tab S8 +. In fact, the data sheet speaks of a 12.4-inch display with a resolution of 2800 x 1752, 10,090 mAh battery, thickness of 5.7 mm and weight of 572 g.

Again, a dual 13 and 6 MP rear camera with a single sensor for the front camera is integrated. Three colors available, the same as the basic model.

T.All the Tab S8 range will have a magnetic slot on the back where you can place the S-Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: Powerful and with a huge screen, but weighs more than 700g

We close with news related to the largest of the three tablets, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. In this case we have both confirmations and denials with respect to previous rumors.

Huge 14.6-inch display with 2960 x 1848 resolution confirmed, which also houses the notch where the two front cameras are positioned. Confirmations also for the 11,200 mAh battery.

Instead, deny the information relating to weight: the indiscretions spoke of lower values ​​than the true 728 g. Confirmations also as regards the dimensions, with the long side that will exceed 30 cm (32.64 cm to be precise) and a thickness of 5.5 mm.

Always Amazon, but this time the French edition, unveiled the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra retail prices. The Wi-Fi only version will be offered at € 1,159, while for the 5G version it will take 1,308 euros.

Depending on the product information sheet, the product will be available from February 25th.