Amazon, Jeff Bezos earns 20 billion in one day (and raises Prime subscription in the USA)

The closing of the quarter of the ecommerce giant earned its founder a monstrous sum. Above all, the increase in the cost of the Prime service in America, up by 17%

If Facebook this week said it had lost profits for the first time in 18 years (and TikTok would be to blame), on the other side of the fence of the tech giants there are those who smile. We are talking about the founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos, who between Thursday and Friday, with the news of the accounts of the last quarter of his company, registered a + 14% in the value of the shares. And he added $ 20 billion to his personal fortune, which now totals $ 177 billion (third in the scrounger classic behind Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault, according to Forbes).

Although Bezos is no longer CEO of Amazon, of which he now holds 9.9%, this is certainly excellent news for the founder of Blue Origin (the space company) as well. What is the reason for this leap forward in stocks? Surely still from the aftermath of the pandemic, which have seen a continuation increased demand for Amazon signed services in the United States but in general all over the world, between lockdown and the preference for safe shopping done comfortably from home.

A question that has resulted in the first consequence the increase in the cost of the Prime service (at the moment only in the USA, but who knows if it will also come abroad to other countries). In order to have deliveries in a short time, as well as to be able to take advantage of other services such as TV broadcasts and preview discounts, between the end of February (for newcomers) and the end of March (for those already subscribers) you will be asked a contribution of $ 14.99 per month, or $ 139 per year. A 17% increase that is introduced for the first time in four years. No changes, however, for those who only have a Prime Video subscription.

Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, said the price is going up as the perks continue to expand for Prime members, as well as increased wages and transportation costs. The news on the account for Americans is in addition to the one at the end of January applied to Netflix rates. And now all the members of the rest of the world are waiting to know if (and when) it will be up to them to put their hand to the wallet.