Amazon Kindle 6 inches, incredible offer for Christmas

Are you looking for relaxing activities for the Christmas holidays? There reading it is certainly one of them. Imagine, in fact, spending whole afternoons (perhaps in front of a warm fireplace) reading the latest novel by your favorite author, while sipping a tea or a hot chocolate. Is there anything more relaxing? Probably not.









And if to this already idyllic picture you also add a 6-inch Kindle, light and with an e-paper screen so as not to tire the eyes, the situation will only improve. The small e-reader is in fact on offer on Amazon, with a discount that brings the price down to almost an all-time low: a promotion that is unlikely to repeat itself very soon.

Amazon’s e-book readers aren’t the only offering on Jeff Bezos’ e-commerce platform today. To stay up to date on Amazon’s top offers on smartphones, smartwatches, smart TVs and other hi-tech devices, subscribe to the Libero Tecnologia Telegram channel by clicking here.

Kindle 6 inches, features and functionality

Despite being the cheapest version among the ebook readers of the e-commerce giant, the 6-inch Kindle with integrated front light has noteworthy technical features. Starting with the 6-inch anti-glare screen in e-paper and with a resolution of 167 ppi, which will allow you to read your favorite novels and magazines without having to worry about direct light reflections. And, in case you want to read before going to sleep, you can turn on the front light and end the chapter (or article) without disturbing those in the room with you.

Thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity you can connect to the Kindle Store and browse through the thousands and thousands of titles available. Using a Prime account then, to synchronize your online library, you will have access to Prime Reading, with hundreds of free titles to download to your e-book reader. If you do not yet have a Prime account, by signing up from this link you will have 30 days of free subscription and you can cancel at any time, with no obligations whatsoever.

There 8 gigabyte internal memoryHowever, it allows you to store thousands of titles on your device, so you can always have your digital library with you. Finally, the long-lasting battery ensures weeks and weeks of reading with a single charge: you can easily leave for a holiday without fear of running out of your favorite books.

6-inch Kindle on offer on Amazon: discount and price

The 6-inch Kindle with integrated front light is on offer on Amazon at 69.99 euros, with a 13% discount on the list price. Thanks to the “Pay in installments with Amazon”, you can also choose to buy it in 5 monthly installments of 14 euros without interest. If, on the other hand, you are looking for a more “performing” e-reader, you can choose the Kindle Paperwhite with a 6.8-inch display: the 20 euro discount on the price list brings it to almost the lowest price ever.

6-inch Kindle with integrated front light

Kindle Paperwhite with 6.8-inch screen