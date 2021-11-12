Amazon lands in Palermo, the sorting center is in operation

PALERMO – The Amazon sorting depot in the Brancaccio district of Palermo went into operation: the first product delivered from the depot was a kitchen utensil holder bar. The new sorting warehouse, which has an area of ​​more than 8,000 square meters, will create 20 permanent jobs for warehouse operators by 2022. In addition, Amazon’s delivery service providers are expected to hire 90 temporary drivers. indeterminate that they will withdraw the orders from the warehouse and deliver them to the end customers.

The Amazon fulfillment center and closest sorting centers ship customer orders to the sorting depot, where packages are loaded onto courier vehicles and finally delivered to customers, a company statement says. “In the last ten years we have become one of the most important job creators in Italy and we are really happy to invest here in Palermo with the opening of a new sorting depot that will allow us to offer our customers an even more delivery service. more efficient and create new jobs ”said Gabriele Sigismondi, head of Amazon Logistics in Italy.

Orlando’s note

Leoluca Orlando, mayor of Palermo, said: “Amazon’s opening of a sorting warehouse in the Brancaccio district confirms the great international attractiveness, from an economic point of view, of the city of Palermo. The attention of one of the giants of world e-commerce is significant, which can also constitute an important international promotion of the productive and commercial activities of Palermo. This translates into fundamental employment opportunities in the post-Covid recovery and therefore the relaunch of the territory “. On the occasion of the opening of the sorting depot, Amazon made a donation to the La Rosatea Children’s Housing Community of Palermo, which hosts children from problematic family situations and entrusted with the decree of the Palermo Juvenile Court. The donation will be used to support the expenses for the purchase of school and teaching materials to support the study of the guests of the structure. In addition to the new sorting depot in Palermo, the company is already present in the region with the depot in Catania, which entered into business a year ago, in which 70 permanent operators were hired.



