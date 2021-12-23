Amazon, last minute gifts (many arrive tomorrow): here is the selection of the most discounted items!

Undecided on Christmas gift to buy? THE Amazon coupons they could help you!

A great Braun razor at a bargain price. Pay attention also to the excellent key Lexar from 150MB / s to 40 Euro! The wide angle Samyang 14mm, Nikon F mount, has the lowest price ever.

Great offer for this beautiful Apple Watch Series 7 in Aluminum color: Midnight. The earphones Redmi Buds 3 now at a ridiculously low price, and also interesting there TCL 2.1ch soundbar with integrated subwoofer. Thanks to the media player Integrated 4K Fire TV in its system, the TCL soundbar offers a real cinema effect.

-13% Acer Nitro XV270Pbmiiprfx 27 “PC Gaming Monitor, FHD IPS Display, 165 Hz Overclock, 2 ms, 16: 9, FreeSync, HDMI 2.0, DP 1.2, ZeroFrame, Integrated Speakers, Height Adjustment, DP Cables, HDMI Included 249.90 Buy now -15% Predator XB253QGPbmiiprzfx 24.5 “PC Gaming Monitor, Full HD IPS Display, 165 Hz, 2 ms, 16: 9, G-SYNC Compatible, HDMI2.0, DP 1.2a, USB3.0, Height Adjustment, Speaker, HDMI Cables, DP , USB3.0 Included 259.90 Buy now -20% Acer EK240YCbif PC Monitor, 23.8 “, Full HD VA Display, 75 Hz, 5 ms, 16: 9, FreeSync, VGA, HDMI 1.4, Lum 250 cd / m2, Audio Out, HDMI Cable Included 119.90 Buy now

Three great monitors, the first two at a super price to be gods 165Hz!

-8% HP – PC 14s-fq1001sl Notebook, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, Windows 10 Home, 14 FHD Screen, Audio Speakers, USB-C, USB, HDMI, Silver 599.99 Buy now

Three laptops at unbeatable prices! Starting from HUAWEI MateBook D 15 with Intel processor now discounted by more than 170 Euros. It also has a similar performance configuration HP, at an even more competitive price. Also pay attention toAcer Aspire, super price for the hardware configuration it offers!

Great price for the HP OfficeJet Pro 6230 printer inkjet with WiFi support.

Coupon from 90 and even from 190 Euro for these vacuum cleaners Ecovacs, which allow you to buy them at ridiculously low prices!

Super prices for these Samsung SSD. The Kingston 240GB, then, at a bargain price.

Amazon devices on offer and shipping before Christmas! Super discount for Echo Show 8, with larger diagonal, automatic color adjustment and stereo speakers. Video call with 13 MP camera which, thanks to automatic framing, keeps the image in the center.

Watch out for these surveillance camera bundles Blink, both for indoors and outdoors, and the Echo Show, screens that allow you to manage your home intelligently by interfacing with the assistant Alexa.

The Fire TV Stick are back on offer: very low prices for a very useful device for your TV.

Under 20 Euros! Here you are Echo Dot, with delivery before Christmas, and128GB USB Flash Type-C drive at this price it is literally selling like hot cakes!

Also to be evaluated realme GT Master Edition with 120 Hz AMOLED display.

Great price for the new one Honor 50 with the latest Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 778G 5G processor and screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate5. Now you save almost 100 Euros! Also OnePlus Nord CE, now at absurd prices!

Another discount for OPPO Find X3 Pro, one of the best top of the range.

The new realme GT Neo 2 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor immediately goes on sale.

In delivery before Christmas the beautiful box set de The Lord of the Rings, available in Italian. Also watch out for SanDisk Ultra 128GB memory card And FIFA 22 for PlayStation 5. Also there PC version of FIFA 22 now on offer.

Super prices for Apple AirPods.

Price collapse foriPad Pro 1TB 12.9-inch, latest version. Also pay attention to the price of iPhone 13 in blue color. Great price for too iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB) – Silver. You can read the wording “Usually shipped within 1-2 months”, but shipping usually takes place much earlier.

Thanks to the function Imetec Eco Technology The heated air is conveyed in an optimal way so as to avoid dispersion: excellent for heating small rooms.

Gift ideas for the little ones: lo smartwatch for children with games and various applications that are easily accessible.

Big offer also for this reliable one Lenovo cheap tablet.

Incredible price for this TECLAST laptop, with a still good configuration 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB SSD and FHD display. Remember to click on the box coupon in page on Amazon to benefit from an additional discount.

The highly requested is also back Nintendo Switch OLED model, recently arrived on the market and immediately sold out.

The toy ideal for i Christmas Gifts, the Baby Yoda plush 28 cm, now has a very low price!

Back to the Black Friday price la Yankee Candle.

Discount of over 50% real for these items Oral-B. What a price this Braun beard trimmer, very complete! Super price also for the Philips hair clipper, huge discount!

Today they are also on offer 3 Roomba!

A great TV at a super price now! Sharp Aquos 43BL6E, 43 inches 4K for less than 400 Euros!

Price almost halved for the excellent ones Sennheiser HD 25 Special Edition headphones, an iconic brand that now sees the addition of new velvet ear cushions. Ideal for professional and personal use, they have a high maximum sound pressure level.

Interesting offer also onSamsung T5 2TB External SSD. This is also excellent Acer laptop, given the characteristics, as well as the Bose SoundLink Mini II speaker.

Attention also to FreeBuds 4 by Huawei.

Huge offers Fitbit, with very high real discounts!

Great offer for too Apple AirTag in Pack of 4.

Really crazy discounts on many products Bosch Professional, the blue ones, among the best around. Look at them all!

Super price for headphones Jabra Elite 45h and Beats Solo Pro!

The excellent camera comes down a lot Fujifilm X-T30 II, along with a portable smartphone printer that’s great for a gift.

Super prices Geox! Even for women!

What discounts on Clarks!

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, savings of just under 100 Euros.

-21% Garmin Venu 2 – Ultra-bright Smartwatch, AMOLED Display, 45mm, GPS, Cardio, SpO2, Workout HIIT, Garmin Coach, Garmin Pay, Music, Black (Slate & Black) 316.49 Buy now

Watch out for these Garmin, now in great demand. More offers on Garmin can be found here.

The prices on these are very interesting OnePlus smartphone: in particular the model 9 5G receives a price cut over 200 Euros.

Watch out for offers onNorton 360 Premium 2022 antivirus, ideal for protecting your PC.

Offers exceeding 40% for many items Samsonite, watch them all here!

Today goes on sale there Hoover cordless vacuum cleaner.

Big savings now on excellent Microsoft Surface Pro 7. Also Surface GO 2 Tablet now on offer.

Very affordable prices now for the Crucial SSD: discounts on all cuts!

The seat important, the fundamental posture not to have long-term consequences. Variers are great and there are other models and colors here. Here are some brand proposals, very high quality, with important discounts.

Also watch out for Samsung Galaxy Watch4 with 46mm case: now considerable discount!

-29% Samsung CRG5 Gaming Monitor (C24RG52), Curved (1800R), 24 “, 1920×1080 (Full HD), VA, 144 Hz, 4 ms, FreeSync, HDMI, Display Port, Audio In, Eye Saver Mode, Flicker Free, Black 169.90 Buy now

A monitor Really great Samsung at a good price.

The Arlo surveillance cameras they are among the most popular in the sector. Now at super prices! Here all the Arlo devices on offer.