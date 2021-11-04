Amazon launches Smart Air Quality Monitor: the meter for indoor air quality

According to the EPA, we are spending more and more time indoors, especially in recent years with the pandemic taking over. In these environments some polluting atmospheric agents can be present up to two or five times more than in external environments. So here is the idea of ​​Amazon and the new Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor, the tool capable of checking the air quality of the home in a simple but useful way to have the possibility to make it healthier.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor it is therefore a new intelligent measuring instrument of indoor air quality, which allows to accurately measure the presence of allergens and toxins, to allow customers to follow certain precautions and take care of their health on a daily basis. Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor will be available for pre-order starting today at a price of 79.99 ??, and will be shipped to customers starting December 8.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor: how does it work?

Amazon’s goal is to build a technology that contributes to making the home healthier and more comfortable for everyone. For this, however, it is necessary to consider an often overlooked element that contributes to the health of the home: air quality.

What exactly does an air quality measuring instrument do? Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor detects particles such as dust, organic compounds, carbon monoxide, temperature and humidity.When the air quality is poor, you can set an announcement in the Alexa app or get a notification from the Echo device so you can take action, perhaps by opening a window or turning on an air purifier. You can also ask Alexa directly what is the air quality inside the house, or you can get more information about air quality through the Echo Show device or the Alexa app.

This allows you to know and follow simple precautions, such as keeping the window open during the day, cleaning the air vents, or adding a purifier in your home, to improve air quality over time, creating a healthier environment. to live in.

Clearly as with any new device, Amazon has collected in the test phase the reviews of those who have tried it in preview. Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor has helped users become more aware of the air quality in their homes by improving their everyday life. By following small steps, such as opening windows more frequently in bedrooms or while cooking, and turning on air purifiers and humidifiers, users have noticed an improvement in their air quality. They also reported breathing easier in their homes and sleeping better at night.

In this case the dimensions are small because Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor weighs 120 grams with the dimensions of 65 x 65 x 45 millimeters. It is made of post-consumer recycled thermoplastic resin and nitrile rubber base and has an automatic calibration and self-cleaning system at start-up and at regular intervals. Moreover, it also has a multicolored LED indicator and for network connectivity it runs at 2.4GHz with BLE 4.2.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor: price and availability

