Amazon launches the new Kindle Paperwhite on its store, that’s how it is





Here are the details, availability and prices of the new Kindle Papaerwhite model.

Two lines on the characteristics

From today on Amazon we can buy the new one Kindle Paperwhite. The device has a 6.8 ”anti-glare screen, a battery that promises up to 10 weeks of battery life, adjustable light tone, USB-C charging and 8 GB of storage space.

Kindle revolutionizes the reading experience for its customers, making it even more comfortable thanks to premium hardware, a improved performance compared to the previous generation, a ‘completely redesigned user interface and to a compact and water resistant design, which allows you to enjoy reading in any place and at any time.

The new Kindle Paperwhite model includes all the features that have made Kindles the best reading device, including: Whispersync, Book Covers, Word Wise and Accessibility.

Kindle Paperwhite respects the environment

We also report that the new Kindle Paperwhite is produced with the 60% recycled plastic post-consumer and the 70% diecast magnesium equally recycled. This version is available for € 149.99 in the “Ad Free” version. On the other hand, the Ad-supported version shows us a sponsored screensaver when the device has a locked screen or is in standby.

