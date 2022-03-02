Amazon lowers the TCL 10 5G smartphone with a 64 MP camera to 182 euros

Without a doubt, mobile phones are the devices that we use the most at the end of the day. Whether to communicate, work, organize our agenda or play music and audiovisual content. If you were thinking of renewing your smartphone, it is the right time, since today we find the TCL 10 5G 57% cheaper.

TCL10 5G

This smartphone has a 6.53” FHD+ screenand thanks to 5G technology, even videos in streaming they will have enhanced contrasts, vibrant colors, and fine detail. Its performance is excellent thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor and offers outstanding performance with any app or game, with its 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

TCL10 5G Own

Your battery has a autonomy of 4500 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging function. In PcComponentes it costs €286 and in Mediamarkt it does not drop below €248, but Today we can get it on Amazon at a 57% discount and with free shipping.

GET IT ON AMAZON FOR €182.46

* Prices updated as of publication date.

