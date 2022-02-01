Amazon Marketplace: Owners receive Bitcoin and crypto

Amazon Marketplace owners who decide to retirethey can choose to receive Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies thanks to Elevate Brands’ new ‘Cash or Crypto’ program, in partnership with Coinbase Prime.

Amazon Marketplace and Elevate Brands’ Cash or Crypto program

According to the new ‘Cash or Crypto’ program from Elevate Brandsall Amazon Marketplace sellers who decide to withdraw, will be able to receive Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

BIG NEWS! Introducing the Elevate Brands Cash or Coin acquisition program! 🎉 As the only Amazon aggregator to offer #Bitcoin as part of exit transactions, we’re proud to be at the forefront of a new digital age. Will you choose #CashOrCoin? Learn more at https://t.co/ZhjR2MIbej. pic.twitter.com/gOxcDI3dqW – Elevate Brands (@meetelevate) January 27, 2022

Elevate Brands has tightened a partnership with Coinbase Prime to succeed in its intent, namely that of being the first aggregator on Amazon to offer BTC and crypto for outbound transactions.

In practice, Elevate Brands owns a portfolio of consumer products companies focused on Amazon, and, thanks to the new ‘Cash or Crypto’ program, it will itself purchase the businesses leaving Amazon Marketplace also in crypto.

Amazon Marketplace is the first Bitcoin payment case

As early as 2021, Elevate Brands appears to have already applied the ‘Cash or Crypto’ program, with the purchase of Nicky Eary’s company, paying in Bitcoin.

Thanks to this program, payments on Coinbase Prime should benefit sellers who close their Amazon marketplace from low commissions and high trading volumes. About that, Nicky Eary he said:

“When I sold my business, I had planned to allocate part of the funds to bitcoin. Being able to get paid in crypto instantly through Elevate has made investing a much easier process ”.

Also Ryan GnesinCEO of Elevate Brands said his thoughts in a press release:

“We have learned that salespeople [Fulfillment by Amazon] they are already well established in the crypto sector, so we are thrilled to be the first company in the Amazon ecosystem to offer the option of Cash or Coin “

Bitcoin and mainstream adoption

Elevate Brands’ new initiative for Amazon Marketplace owners is one of many participating mainstream adoption of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

If you think about the Bitcoin ATMeg, only in 2021 they have been installed an average of 50 new branches per day.

According to the data at the end of the year, in first place were the United States with nearly 30,000 machines installedfollowed by the Canada with 2,220 and from El Salvador with 205 and Spain with 197. Italy closed 2021 with 69 Bitcoin ATMs and in twelfth position.

With the already announced new promise of the Spain to install another 100 new ATMs in 2022, it is significant how interest in increasing the mass adoption of BTC and crypto grows. In this way, Spain would become the first country in Europe and third in the world by offering cryptocurrency ATMs.