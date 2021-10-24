Amazon may start accepting Bitcoin payments

Bitcoin is the first currency that Amazon is considering. For the near future it will expand its possibilities with other digital assets. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is considering starting to accept Bitcoin (BTC) as a payment method. In particular, the company stands “looking for an experienced product leader to develop Amazon’s Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap.” According to an insider, this reflects the retail giant’s intention to go beyond simply exploring the possibilities of cryptocurrencies. And by the end of this year, Amazon is likely to accept payments in BTC.

The insider told the London business newspaper City AM:

“It’s not just about putting cryptocurrency payment solutions in place at some point in the future – it’s an integral, well-discussed and comprehensive part of the future mechanism of how Amazon will work. It starts with Bitcoin: this is the first key phase of this cryptographic project and the directive comes from above … Jeff Bezos himself. ”

Ethereum, Cardano and Bitcoin Cash will be the next digital assets, after Bitcoin, to be considered by Amazon. Previously, Amazon had nothing to do with cryptocurrencies. In 2017, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy explained that the company hasn’t focused on blockchain technology.

Amazon will launch its own token after it starts accepting BTC

In addition to accepting payments in BTC, Amazon is also considering launching its own digital currency. In fact, Amazon already launched its first virtual currency in 2013. Since then, Amazon Coin offers users discounts on purchases on Kindle and Fire tablets. However, if the company launches a new token, it will be something different. The first benefit of Amazon’s encryption would become incredibly popular as a form of payment. Furthermore, it would gain adoption if there were incentives for Amazon Prime subscribers.

Will Amazon adopt Bitcoin?

According to reports Daily fact the giant Amazon has denied the rumor circulated according to which the e-commerce giant is considering the possibility of also using the digital asset for purchases on its platform. Investors reacted immediately to the market with the Bitcoin in more than 5% drop under $ 37,000. The Coinspeaker and City AM site had published the news announcing the forthcoming acceptance of the cryptocurrency. An Amazon spokesperson revealed to the France Press that the information circulated was “invented”.

Will Amazon launch its own cryptocurrency?

Rumors have been circulating for some time about the possibility of the giant Amazon to launch its own cryptocurrency. Jeff Bezos’ company is said to be working on a digital currency project with which users will be able to purchase goods and services. To date, the name of the digital currency is not yet known, but it could be called Amazon Coin. The idea would represent a huge revolution in the world of digital assets. The project has not yet been officially announced but it seems that at least in its first phase it is destined for Mexico. One of the Mexico-calibrated job advertisements reads: