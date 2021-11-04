Amazon Music Christmas with Camila Cabello, George Ezra and many others: Revenews

Christmas arrives on Amazon’s streaming platform dedicated to music: here are all the protagonists with exclusive songs and covers.

Christmas begins to be in the air and not only because, with Halloween archived, we are already starting to look to the next holidays. To make us literally feel the Christmas spirit comes Amazon Music which has announced the programming ahead of the holidays. The service dedicated to music offers, in fact, new songs and unpublished covers exclusively signed by some of the major artists on the international scene.

Amazon Original presents streaming to its users the cover of I’ll Be Home for Christmas by Camila Cabello. “I’ve traveled a lot since I was 15 and started working straight away,” says the talented singer-songwriter. “I chose to record this song as Amazon Original because I couldn’t wait to go home to Miami with my family for Christmas. I wanted to continue the world of my album ‘Familia’ by making it a Mariachi version because I’m half Mexican and I grew up listening to Mariachi music ”.

“I’m thrilled to be able to be on people’s Christmas playlists,” continues Cabello. “It’s such a magical time of the year. Being part of their soundtrack during such an intimate holiday season with family and friends is a real honor. It is truly special and truly sacred ”.

Amazon Music Holiday Originals, between unreleased and great classics

To this first gem are added the new original songs by Dan + Shay, Pick Out a Christmas Tree, and of Sech, Navideña card. Therefore, a reinvented version of Purple Snowflakes by Marvin Gaye performed by Leon Bridges and Summer Walker’s version of I Want to Come Home for Christmas by Marvin Gaye coming November 12th.

But the list is still long, with the cover of The Christmas Waltz from Norah Jones, the modern version of Jingle Bell Rock from Alessia Cara, the performance of She & Him on the notes of I’ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm by Dean Martin. Finally, a new version of Chris Tomlin of his song Emmanuel God With Us with Anne Wilson and the unreleased NEEDTOBREATHE, Switchfoot and JUDAH., Hometown Christmas.

“When I first heard that I was about to make an Amazon Original, I immediately thought about Marvin Gaye’s version of Purple Snowflakes”Explains Leon Bridges. “It’s one of my favorite Christmas songs and I love the classic stuff … but this one has a little more soul.”

Among the other goodies of Amazon Music for Christmas 2021 there is also the singer-songwriter George Ezra that sings Come on Home for Christmas, interpretation of Please Come Home for Christmas by Charles Brown. The classic The Christmas Song by Nat King Cole, on the other hand, was chosen by Olivia Dean, Lang Lang and Sarah Connor, each with a very personal version.

The Latin pop-rock trio Reik he opted for Last Christmas and while Marcos Witt premieres a Spanish version of Noche de Paz (Silent Night) / Santa la Noche (O Holy Night) with daughter Elena Witt-Guerra. He could also miss the Mariah Carey evegreeen All I Want for Christmas Is You? To interpret it are María León, Paty Cantú and María José (from November 19). The singer-songwriter Cœur de pirate presents a preview of the unpublished Parfait Noël while the Spanish pop band The Oreja de Van Gogh donate your own version of Blanca Navidad.

“This is one of our favorite times of the year,” says Ryan Redington, VP of the music industry, Amazon Music. “It is always exciting to see a peak in the charts of the Christmas classics and Our Amazon Original Vacation Songs introduce a contemporary take on your favorite songs that our customers love. Over the past three years, the 25 most popular Amazon Original songs for the Christmas holidays by artists such as Katy Perry, John Legend and Justin Bieber have surpassed 750 million streams globally. “

