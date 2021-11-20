Amazon offer at an all-time low – Nerd4.life

For the Black Friday 2021, on Amazon is on offer NEO The World Ends with You, both in PS4 and Switch versions. The discount is up to € 27, or up to 45%.

For both the PS4 and Switch versions, it’s the lowest price proposed on Amazon since its release. It was recently possible to find it for 45 euros, but now it reaches an unmissable figure. It is sold and shipped by Amazon.

In our NEO The World Ends with You review we explained that: “The new adventure continues and completes the story that began fourteen years ago, expanding in an interesting way an imaginary that still has something to say, but will not have the same impact on those who are now approaching the franchise. a less brilliant technical sector than we would have liked, except for the splendid soundtrack, and a fun but limited combat system, NEO: The World Ends with You remains a must buy for fans of the series and a good JRPG in general . ”

The protagonist of NEO The World Ends with You

This news includes a link with an Amazon affiliation that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.