Amazon offer at the end of December 2021, 43% discount – Nerd4.life

The Amazon offers today allow us to buy Far Cry 6 Limited Edition for PS4 (with free upgrade to PS5), PlayStation 5 and Xbox (both One and Xbox Series X | S on the same disc). The reported discount is € 30, or 43%.

The price full for Far Cry 6 is 69.99 €. Today’s discount is the best ever offered on the platform. The Limited Edition also includes the Jungle Expedition Pack, which features a uniform, a weapon and a weapon charm. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

In our review we explain that “Far Cry 6 introduces some interesting novelties on the narrative front, with a protagonist finally speaking and present on the scene, a screenplay at times brilliant and a series of interesting and well characterized supporting actors. Unfortunately, the villain played is an exception. by Giancarlo Esposito, whose figure appears stereotyped and devoid of peculiarities, while the structure with its regions and its lieutenants turns out to be too traditional. The gameplay works well in some situations but the perplexities are many and certain situations make them culpably stand out, while moving within a very large setting but often generic and devoid of personality. ”

Giancarlo Esposito in Far Cry 6

