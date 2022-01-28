Amazon offer for the double bundle, perfect to buy with a friend – Nerd4.life

The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a double bundle of Arceus Pokémon Legends, the new game coming January 28, 2022. Included in this pack are stickers of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl. The bundle is designed to be purchased as a couple with a friend or family member, to save a total of € 39.98.

The full price of this bundle is 139.97 €. Pretending that the stickers (costing about € 15) are free, the savings from today’s offer is about twenty euros, or ten euros each. If you know a person who wants to buy Pokémon Arceus Legends at D1, you can buy this pack and so spend € 50 for the game, instead of € 60.

We also remind you that ours is available review of Arceus Pokémon Legends, in which we explain that: “Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a splendid experiment, but we are convinced that many players will regret the most iconic features that Game Freak has sacrificed in the new exploratory and single player approach. The Japanese developer has taken the right path in attempt to renew a series that really needed it, and now he just has to find the right balance, but above all he has to take a decisive step forward on the technical front, because the artistic direction is no longer enough. ”

An artwork by Arceus Pokémon Legends

