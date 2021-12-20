Amazon offer for the double bundle with stickers included – Nerd4.life

The Amazon offers today allow us to buy a Arceus Pokémon Legends Double Bundle, the new Nintendo game dedicated to the Game Freak saga. Also included in this bundle are Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl stickers. The bundle is perfect to buy with a friend, saving you a total of 39.98 €.

The price full of this bundle is 139.97 €. If we considered the stickers as a free extra, the correct price should be 119.98 €. The actual savings guaranteed by the current discount, by purchasing this bundle in two, is about 10 euros each. Right now, the single game isn’t on sale, so if you have a friend to buy Pokémon Arceus Legends with, that’s Amazon’s best offer. It is also a timed offer, but it is not clear when it will end.

Arceus Pokémon Legends is an innovative new chapter in the series. It takes us to the past of Sinnoh, known as Hisui. It is an open world game, with a series of freely navigable open areas. The clashes are always turn-based, but the combat structure has a number of new features.

