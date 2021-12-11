Amazon offer for the exclusive PlayStation – Nerd4.life

The Amazon offers today allow us to buy Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for PS4 and PS5. The reported discount is up to € 41.01, or up to 51%.

The full price for the PS5 version it is € 80.99, while that of the PS4 version is € 70.99. Normally the maximum price offered on Amazon is 65.98 €, with some offers from time to time. For the PS5 version, today’s discount is the best discount, even beating that of Black Friday. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

In our Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut review we explained to you that “Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is the definitive edition of a game that, if you haven’t already, is certainly worth a try. Sucker Punch did a great job with the original and here goes to refine it. , in particular as regards the implementation of haptic feedback. If from the graphic point of view there is not too clear a difference with the PS4 version (while remaining perceptible) it is the resolution / fps combination that makes it shine. the Island of Iki, a good DLC that closes the pending issue of Jin’s past, giving some background on the father and the relationship between them, proving to be very pleasant although hasty at the end. The secondary stories that enrich the adventure, the few additional techniques, challenges and all the other small gameplay elements give the right contribution to the DLC without stretching the broth in a forced way. Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is without doubt the best version of the game so far. ”

A setting from Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

This news includes a link with an Amazon affiliation that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.