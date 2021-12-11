Amazon offer for the Microsoft bundle – Nerd4.life

The Amazon offers Today’s allow us to purchase a bundle from Microsoft that includes Xbox Series S and Game Pass Ultimate for 3 months. The discount is € 30.99.

The price full of this bundle, as indicated by Amazon, is 338.98 €. The actual price, over the months, has always been a little lower. Today’s price, however, is the lowest ever and it is therefore a good opportunity to recover it in case you are looking for the console for the Christmas period. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Xbox Series S is the minor console among the latest proposals from Microsoft. It lacks an optical player, so you can only play digital games purchased directly from the Xbox internal store. The bundle includes Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months), the subscription service that allows you to play a long list of games at no additional cost, both on console and on PC, simply by using the same account. In addition, Game Pass Ultimate includes – on consoles – Xbox Live Gold (required to play online) and EA Play console, an additional list of free games from Electronic Arts.

