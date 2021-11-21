Amazon offer of Black Friday 2021, Cherry MX Red keys – Nerd4.life

With the arrival of the Black Friday 2021, on Amazon is available on offer one Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX Red keys. The discount is € 50.99, or 30%.

The full price for this mechanical keyboard it is € 169.99, for many months it has been the fixed price, with discounts of a few euros at most. Now, it has reached its all-time low and is practically the first real offer since January 2021. In other words, it will be difficult to find this discount keyboard on Amazon anytime soon. It is sold and shipped by Amazon.

This mechanical keyboard offers a Italian QWERTY layout, as also confirmed by user reviews. It is a wired keyboard with linear and fast German Cherry MX Red switches with no audible click. The frame is in anodized brushed aluminum. Includes RGB lighting with 8MB memory. In addition, it includes a USB pass-through port.

