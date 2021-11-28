Amazon offer of Black Friday 2021, for PS4 and Xbox One – Nerd4.life

On Amazon, by the end of Black Friday 2021, we can find on offer The Outer Worlds on PS4 and Xbox One. The reported discount is 75%, or € 46.01.

The price full indicated by Amazon is 60.99 €, but now the game is available at a much lower price. In the last period, the game was available for around € 30. The current discount is the best ever, so it’s a good time to buy a top tier game. It is sold and shipped by Amazon.

In our review of The Outer Worlds, we explain that: “As we tried to explain in the review, The Outer Worlds is a typical Obsidian title, which guarantees a certain freedom of approach at all levels, trying to tell a good story too. . If you like the developer style of Neverwinter Nights 2, you will surely appreciate that too. Sure, we would have liked to see a little more general courage and the compression of some maps is downright disturbing, but otherwise we are faced with a excellent title, waiting to see Microsoft’s first post-acquisition effort. ”

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

The Outer Worlds

This news includes a link with an Amazon affiliation that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.