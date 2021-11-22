Amazon offer of Black Friday 2021 for the D1 Edition – Nerd4.life

On the occasion of the Black Friday 2021, we find on offer Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4 and Xbox One. The PC version is also on sale, albeit at a higher price. The maximum discount reported is on PC, € 23.01 (or 38%).

On PC, however, the actual price of the D1 Edition is 39.90, so for all versions the discount compared to the classic price is always a few euros. This is not an incredible offer, but those who have waited a long time to play Cyberpunk 2077 and can’t resist anymore (especially if they have next-gen consoles or better still a PC, where the technical problems are much lower) can take advantage of the opportunity to recover the game, which we repeat is in version D1, with a series of extras.

The D1 Edition includes the Night City map, postcards, the game world compendium and various digital bonuses, such as backgrounds, digital booklet, digital comic, manual and original soundtrack.

In our Cyberpunk 2077 review for PC we explained to you that “It took so many years and we had to suffer too many postponements, but on the turn of this strange 2020, we can finally play the greatest work of the Polish team: Cyberpunk 2077. A mammoth work that amazes and amazes the player who he will want to invest dozens, and perhaps even hundreds of hours, in the alleys of a Night City that manages to bring to the screen the most beautiful wet dream of any lover of dirty science fiction and cyberpunk. We are facing a complex role-playing game, stratified, dense, populated by deep and engaging stories, but capable of entertaining even in the most basic playful terms such as shootings and stealth action. There is no doubt that there are smudges here and there and it is very likely that the team of development needed a few more months to deliver a truly finished and clean product but what matters is that Cyberpunk 2077 is able to truly represent the entry into the n ext-gen and will be destined to keep us company for years to come. ”

V of Cyberpunk 2077

