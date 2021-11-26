Amazon offer of Black Friday 2021 for the exclusive Switch – Nerd4.life

The Black Friday 2021 continues and on Amazon we can find on offer Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch. The reported discount is € 15, or 19%.

The full price for Ring Fit Adventure is 79.99 €. The game is also generally available for less, but the main problem is that there is not a lot of stock and sometimes the product cannot be purchased. If you are interested, it is therefore worth taking advantage of this discount and taking it immediately. It is Fulfilled by Amazon.

In our Ring Fit Adventure review we explained to you that: “Ring Fit Adventure succeeds in the not simple task of making free body training fun or with slight resistance opposition, placing itself as an unmissable title for those who would like to get back in shape so much but find it hard to find the necessary motivations to perform exercises consistently and progressively. The developers have come up with a formula that, although narratively absurd, effectively distracts from the fact that you are running in place and squeezing a Pilates ring to open doors and jump. RPG-style turn-based does the rest, assigning a specific value to each exercise and progressively increasing the strategic depth without ever going beyond the confines of an objectively very simple and limited experience from a playful point of view. ”

Ring Fit Adventure

