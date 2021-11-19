Tech

Amazon offer of Black Friday 2021, lowest price ever – Nerd4.life

Today begins the Black Friday 2021 and that means there are a lot of discounts. Now, we point out an Amazon offer dedicated to the subscription PS Plus for PlayStation consoles, 1 Year cut for Italian accounts. The discount is € 20, or 33%.

The price full for this subscription is 59.99 €. Today’s is the lowest price ever offered on Amazon in years. This is the perfect opportunity to renew your PS Plus, even if there are several months left to expire.

PS Plus gives you access each month to a selected list of “free” games that will be accessible as long as you are a subscriber. In addition, it allows you to access a cloud storage space to secure your save data. It also includes a number of additional discounts on PS Plus purchases, via dedicated offers.

PS Plus 1 year

