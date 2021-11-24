Amazon offer of Black Friday 2021, model from 256 GB green – Nerd4.life

Meanwhile the Black Friday 2021 continues, on Amazon we find a Apple iPhone 12 mini 256GB in green color. The reported discount is € 131.94, or 15%.

Update: the offer has ended!

The full price for this iPhone model indicated by the platform is 889 €. From October to today, however, the price has dropped regularly and has now reached its all-time low. The offer is valid only on this color. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Apple iPhone 12 mini features a 5.4 “Super Retina XDR display with” Ceramic Shield “glass for maximum resistance. It has 5G connectivity and mounts an A14 Bonic. The 12 MP dual rear camera (ultra wide angle, wide angle) has Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 and 4K HDR video recording in Dolby Vision. The front camera is a 12MP TrueDepth with Night mode and 4K HDR video recording in Dolby Vision. Water resistance is IP68.

