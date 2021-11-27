Amazon offer of Black Friday 2021, MSI Optix at 165 Hz – Nerd4.life

Meanwhile the Black Friday 2021 is approaching the end, on Amazon we find on offer a 32-inch MSI Optix, a curved 165Hz, 1440p monitor. The reported discount is € 100, or 25%.

The price full indicated by Amazon is 399 €. In recent months it has been offered with small discounts, up to € 365. Now, hit the lowest price ever with a good offer. It is sold and shipped by Amazon.

This curved monitor offers a 2560 x 1400 (16: 9) VA screen. The Refresh Rate is 165Hz and the Response Time is 1ms. Supports AMD FreeSync Premium, anti-flicker, anti-glare and low blue light. The HDMI ports are 2.0. It features back panel lighting with Mystic Light for via customizable RGB LEDs. The stand is adjustable in 4 directions (inclination, rotation, height, pivot); mounting is VESA 75x75mm.

MSI Optix AG321CQR Curved Gaming Monitor

This news includes a link with an Amazon affiliation that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.