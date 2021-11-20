Tech

Amazon offer of Black Friday 2021, PS4 and Xbox One at an all-time low – Nerd4.life

For the Black Friday 2021, on Amazon is on offer Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 and Xbox One. The discount is up to 70%, or up to € 52.38.

For both versions of Red Dead Redemption 2, this is the historical minimum price. It’s a great offer for anyone who has yet to catch up on Rockstar’s game. It is sold and shipped by Amazon.

In our Red Dead Redemption 2 review we explained to you that: “From today the open world free roaming genre has a new point of reference with which future titles will necessarily have to confront. As we have seen in the review, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a huge, dense work that sets new standards in many respects: from the way the story is told, to how it is experienced pad in hand, without neglecting an aesthetic and artistic sector that amazes and fascinates. But like all mammoth projects, it does not allow compromises and requires its own precise consumer experience: a rhythm of narrative and gameplay that strongly strays from the hit and run experiences that the genre has accustomed us to in recent years. And it is precisely in that long ride to the next destination that we find the essence of Red Dead Redemption 2: the essence of an exceptional title that deserves to be played by everyone. ”

