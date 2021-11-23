Tech

Amazon offer of Black Friday 2021, the exclusive Switch is on sale – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

For the Black Friday 2021, on Amazon we can find Mario Party Superstars on sale. The reported discount is € 10.09, or 17%.

The full price of Mario Party Superstars for Switch is € 59.99. In recent days the game has been put on offer several times, with very fast discounts, even at a lower price than today. 49.90 € is still a good amount for this game which, like any Switch exclusive, will rarely drop in price over the months. It is sold and shipped by Amazon.

In our Mario Party Superstars review, we explained that “Leaving aside the archival ambitions, which pale in comparison to those of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and leaving out the nostalgia effect, which will involve a negligible percentage of users, Mario Party Superstars is a very successful party game. to exploit the uniqueness of Joy-Con (such as motion sensors) to make yourself enjoyable in any way, with any controller: and it is the most important thing, given that, as always, this game gives its best through offline multiplayer . The online seemed functional: shame about the lack of voice chat support. We would have liked a few more scoreboards, but in general the selection of minigames is excellent. If you like to play in local multiplayer, perhaps with unfamiliar people or family experts, it might be ideal for your needs – more than Super Mario Party, probably. ”

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Peach, Toad and Koopa in Mario Party Superstars.

Peach, Toad and Koopa in Mario Party Superstars.

This news includes a link with an Amazon affiliation that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

SOLAR STORM COMING BETWEEN TODAY AND TOMORROW

3 weeks ago

Splinter Cell, the most loved episode of the saga for free (waiting for the next one)

5 days ago

realme GT Neo 2 official! The top of the economic range. Price and details in Italy with the incredible Black Friday promo

7 days ago

EICMA 2021 – Honda ADV 350, technical data and photos

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button