Amazon offer of Black Friday 2021, the exclusive Switch is on sale – Nerd4.life

For the Black Friday 2021, on Amazon we can find Mario Party Superstars on sale. The reported discount is € 10.09, or 17%.

The full price of Mario Party Superstars for Switch is € 59.99. In recent days the game has been put on offer several times, with very fast discounts, even at a lower price than today. 49.90 € is still a good amount for this game which, like any Switch exclusive, will rarely drop in price over the months. It is sold and shipped by Amazon.

In our Mario Party Superstars review, we explained that “Leaving aside the archival ambitions, which pale in comparison to those of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and leaving out the nostalgia effect, which will involve a negligible percentage of users, Mario Party Superstars is a very successful party game. to exploit the uniqueness of Joy-Con (such as motion sensors) to make yourself enjoyable in any way, with any controller: and it is the most important thing, given that, as always, this game gives its best through offline multiplayer . The online seemed functional: shame about the lack of voice chat support. We would have liked a few more scoreboards, but in general the selection of minigames is excellent. If you like to play in local multiplayer, perhaps with unfamiliar people or family experts, it might be ideal for your needs – more than Super Mario Party, probably. ”

Peach, Toad and Koopa in Mario Party Superstars.

