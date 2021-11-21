Tech

Amazon offer of Black Friday 2021, WD Elements SE – Nerd4.life

For the Black Friday 2021, there is an offer on Amazon for a compact 1 TB portable SSD, a WD Elements SE. The reported discount is € 42, or 28%.

The price full indicated by Amazon for this SSD is 149.99 €, but in the last period it was possible to find it for less. Recently, at intervals, the product was on offer for a few euros more than the current price: now it has dropped further and it is probably the best price that will be possible to obtain in this period. It is sold and shipped by Amazon.

This 1TB portable SSD offers read speeds of up to 400MB / s. Its strong point is not speed, therefore, but compactness. In fact, it measures only 6.5 x 6.5 x 0.9 cm (L x W x H), for a total weight of 27 grams. It is a perfect companion for those who are often on the go and have to move their work data.

Compact 1TB portable SSD, WD Elements SE

