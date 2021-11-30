Amazon offer of Cyber ​​Monday 2021, under 100 € – Nerd4.life

We have come to Cyber ​​Monday 2021, which closes the Black Friday period, and on Amazon we can find the Apple AirPods with case. The discount is € 50, or 34%.

The price full indicated by Amazon for these headphones is 149 €. As a rule, however, these earphones are on sale on the platform for a maximum of € 130. The current discount is the best ever. It is not the first time it is offered during the Black Friday period, but the previous offer did not last long, so you should take advantage of this as long as it is available. It is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The case recharges via cable. The setup with Apple devices is simple and allow quick activation of Siri with the command “Hey Siri”. The autonomy, through case, is maximum 24 hours. They are the second generation model and come in one size. This is the cheapest model.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Apple AirPods with Cable Charging Case

This news includes an Amazon affiliate link that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.