Amazon offer of Early Black Friday 2021, 24% discount – Nerd4.life

On the occasion ofEarly Black Friday 2021, an offer for a Sabrent branded 1 TB internal SSD. The discount is € 40, or 24%.

Amazon offer Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 Internal SSD High Performance Solid State Drive (SB-ROCKET-1TB) € 169.99 € 129.99 You see

Offering

The full price reported by Amazon for this SSD is 169.99. However, it can usually be found at a lower price, no more than 149.99 €. Today’s offer is not the lowest ever, but we have to go back to 2020 and 2019 to find a slightly lower price on two separate occasions. For the moment, we therefore do not believe that this SSD will be offered at a lower price. The product is shipped by Amazon.

Turning to the technical data, this SSD is an NVMe M.2 2280, with a read speed of 3,400MB / s and a read speed of 3,000MB / s. With all Sabrent SSDs you get free Acronis True Image software for Sabrent for easy data cloning.

