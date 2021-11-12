Amazon offer of Early Black Friday 2021, 24% discount – Nerd4.life

Tech

Amazon offer of Early Black Friday 2021, 24% discount

On the occasion ofEarly Black Friday 2021, an offer for a Sabrent branded 1 TB internal SSD. The discount is € 40, or 24%.

Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 Internal SSD High Performance Solid State Drive (SB-ROCKET-1TB)
The full price reported by Amazon for this SSD is 169.99. However, it can usually be found at a lower price, no more than 149.99 €. Today’s offer is not the lowest ever, but we have to go back to 2020 and 2019 to find a slightly lower price on two separate occasions. For the moment, we therefore do not believe that this SSD will be offered at a lower price. The product is shipped by Amazon.

Turning to the technical data, this SSD is an NVMe M.2 2280, with a read speed of 3,400MB / s and a read speed of 3,000MB / s. With all Sabrent SSDs you get free Acronis True Image software for Sabrent for easy data cloning.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

