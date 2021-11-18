Amazon offer of Early Black Friday 2021, 40% discount – Nerd4.life

On this last day of Early Black Friday 2021, on Amazon there is a discount for Alan Wake Remastered in PS4 and PS5 version. The discount is € 12.01, or 40%.

The price full of Alan Wake Remastered is 29.99 €. Starting from the release, the Remedy game was offered only once, a few days ago, at 24.99 €, but now it has dropped further. It is sold and shipped by Amazon.

In our Alan Wake Remastered review we explained that “Alan Wake Remastered marks the debut of Remedy Entertainment’s iconic action shooter on all platforms more than eleven years after the famous Xbox 360 exclusive, and does so with an edition that in addition to the basic campaign includes the two DLCs and some little extras, but above all it adapts the experience to 4K at 60 fps by replacing a large number of assets, textures and effects. Let’s be clear, some technical limitations are very evident and reveal the age of the project, with even a few too many problems during the cutscenes, but ultimately a good job has been done for this long-awaited return … in the hopes of seeing Alan Wake 2 soon. ”

