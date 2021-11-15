Tech

Amazon offer of Early Black Friday 2021, marked Philips – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee28 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

For theEarly Black Friday 2021, on offer on Amazon is available a Philips branded 24-inch curved monitor. The reported discount is € 59.10, or 33%.

Philips 241E1SC 24
Amazon offer

Amazon offer

Philips 241E1SC 24 “Curved Monitor AMD Freesync 75 Hz LED VA FHD, 4ms, 3 Side Frameless, Low Blue Mode, Flicker Free, HD …

€ 179.0

€ 119.9

You see
Offering

The price full indicated by Amazon is 179 €, but in recent months it has been regularly at lower prices, generally between 160 and 165 euros. Today’s discount is the best ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Turning to the technical data, it is a curved screen not designed for gaming, especially not the competitive one. The maximum resolution is 1920×1080 and the on-screen refresh rate 75Hz. The panel has 4ms response time. The panel is equipped with Low Blue and Flicker Free technology for the well-being of the eyes.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Philips branded 24-inch curved monitor

Philips branded 24-inch curved monitor

This news includes an Amazon affiliate link that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee28 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Xbox Series X: Microsoft takes cover for stocks

2 weeks ago

sales collapsed by 40% in the UK, but is first in the standings – Nerd4.life

9 hours ago

Xbox, the app on PC will gain some highly requested features: here are which ones

3 days ago

Black Friday, 10 coupons to use on Amazon!

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button