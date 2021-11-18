Amazon offer of Early Black Friday 2021 – Nerd4.life

On this last day of Early Black Friday 2021, on Amazon you can buy on offer Final Fantasy 7 Remake, both in PS4 and PS5 format. The discount is respectively € 47 (PS4) and € 42 (PS5).

The price full indicated by Amazon for the two versions of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, as always, does not represent the average price normally offered on the platform, but today’s one remains the best discount ever offered by Amazon, both for PS4 and PS5. Both versions are sold and shipped by Amazon.

Recall that the PS5 version of Final Fantasy 7 RemakeIn addition to offering technical improvements, it also includes the INTERmission expansion which expands the game’s story and introduces new characters. Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a new version of the original game for the first PlayStation. It offers more action-packed gameplay, but also features a “classic” mode where characters move in combat and perform standard attacks automatically: the player only needs to select special moves (such as spells and powerful attacks) when needed. The PS4 version allows free upgrade to the PS5 version, but does not include the expansion which can be purchased separately for the price of 20 €.

