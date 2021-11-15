Tech

Amazon offer of Early Black Friday 2021, Samsung screen – Nerd4.life

On the occasion ofEarly Black Friday 2021, an offer is available on Amazon for a Samsung-branded gaming monitor, one 27-inch 144Hz screen. The reported discount is € 59.10, or 23%.

The price full reported by Amazon is € 259, but this gaming monitor is regularly discounted. Today is the best offer ever proposed on Amazon, even if it is not the first time it has appeared. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Turning to the technical data, this 27-inch gaming monitor offers a screen with a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080p. It is a 16: 9 VA panel with 1ms response time and 144Hz refresh rate. It has FreeSync Premium, Flicker Free, Eye Saver Mode and Game Mode.

This news includes an Amazon affiliate link that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.

