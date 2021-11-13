Amazon offer of the Early Black Friday 2021, 144Hz screen – Nerd4.life

On the occasion ofEarly Black Friday 2021, an offer is available on Amazon for a LG 27GN600 UltraGear, a 144Hz gaming monitor. The discount is € 25, or 11%.

Amazon offer LG 27GN600 UltraGear Gaming Monitor 27 “Full HD IPS 1ms HDR 10, 1920×1080, G-Sync Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium 144 … € 221.99 € 196.99 You see

Offering

The full price for this gaming monitor it is € 221.99, a figure that has remained regular over the last few months. Now, however, a first discount has been proposed, the best ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Turning to the technical data, it is a 1080p and 144Hz screen. It has HDR 10 and the response time is 1ms. It supports AMD Freesync Premium and G-Sync, as well as Black Stabilizer and Dynamic Action Sync. The dimensions are 61.4 x 5.2 x 45.4 cm; for a total weight of 5.8 Kg. The HDMI output is 2.0.

LG 27GN600 UltraGear

