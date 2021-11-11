Amazon offer of the Early Black Friday 2021, historical minimum price – Nerd4.life

The offers ofEarly Black Friday 2021 they propose us on Amazon a couple of Sony WF-C500 earphones. The reported discount is € 30.09, or 30%.

Sony WF-C500 – True Wireless Earphones, Battery up to 20 hours, Compatible with voice assistants, Integrated microphone … € 99.99 € 69.9

Offering

The price full reported for these Sony earphones is € 99.99, but in the last period the price has slowly dropped and, now, they are at their lowest price ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Sony WF-C500 are headphones with DSEE technology. The degree of splash resistance is IPX4. The battery promises a duration of 20 hours, with a fast charging function as well. Also, with the app Sony│Headphones Connect, you can customize the audio according to your preferences. Choose from several presets to match the audio quality to the genre of music you are listening to. You can also create and save presets with the custom equalizer function. They support voice assistants.

Sony WF-C500

