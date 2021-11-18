Amazon offer of the Early Black Friday 2021, in three colors – Nerd4.life

In these last days of Early Black Friday 2021, an offer is available on Amazon for a Logitech G305 Lightspeed mouse. The reported discount is € 35, or 52%. It is available in three colors.

Amazon offer Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse, 12K HERO Sensor, 12,000 DPI, Lightweight Design, 6 Programmable Buttons, … € 61.99 € 29.99 You see

Offering

Amazon offer Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse, 12K HERO Sensor, 12,000 DPI, Lightweight Design, 6 Programmable Buttons, … € 61.99 € 29.99 You see

Offering

Amazon offer Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse, 12K HERO Sensor, 12,000 DPI, Lightweight Design, 6 Programmable Buttons, … € 61.99 € 29.99 You see

Offering

The price full reported by Amazon is 61.99 €, but the mice (also depending on the color) had long been available at lower prices, ranging between 35 and 55 euros depending on the period. Now, however, they are back to their minimum, last proposed last June. They are sold and shipped by Amazon. These budget gaming mice feature a 1ms refresh rate. The battery promises up to 250 hours of continuous play on a single AA battery. This mouse weighs 99 grams.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Logitech G305 Lightspeed mouse

This news includes an Amazon affiliate link that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.