Amazon offer of the Early Black Friday 2021 – Nerd4.life

We can today find it on offer on Amazon, on this last day of Early Black Friday 2021, the PS4 version and the Xbox One version of Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 …. The discount is € 32.01 (PS4) and € 30 (Xbox One).

For both the PS4 version and the Xbox One version, this is the best discount never proposed on Amazon, since its release. The typical price for both versions was € 39.99, so today’s discount is actually around € 10. They are sold and shipped by Amazon.

In our review by Nier Replicant we explained to you that: “The original Nier is a title worthy of respect, especially if we consider its treatment at launch. However, although underestimated, it is a work that is anything but flawless, whose peculiar nature today could be not very attractive for a large slice of players. Let’s be clear, we understand Toylogic’s choice not to take excessive risks, and the work done on Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is still worthy of praise, yet the content additions could be more prudent, and drastic interventions linked to certain parts of the game could have greatly enhanced its qualities. As it stands, this re-release of Nier will disappoint some of those who come to Automata, as Platinum’s work is an objectively superior title in almost every respect. however it is the absolute best way to rediscover this JRPG with its unique and brutal narrative, its unforgettable characters and its splendid de music. While keeping most of its flaws even in this new guise, give it a chance; remains an amazing game, which deserves to be re-evaluated more than many others. ”

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

A fight scene from Nier Replicant

