Amazon offer of the Early Black Friday 2021, wireless cashier – Nerd4.life

Amazon offer of the Early Black Friday 2021, wireless cashier

On Amazon, these days of Early Black Friday 2021, an offer is available for one Yamaha C20A soundbar, a wireless speaker box. The reported discount is € 99.10, or 40%.

Yamaha C20A Soundbar - Compact TV Speaker Box with Surround Sound and Built-in Subwoofer for Deep Bass - Bluetooth Connectivity for Wireless Music Streaming, Black
The full price reported for this soundbar is € 249, but in recent months it has often been put on offer, at variable prices, but always under € 200. Now, it’s at its lowest price ever. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Turning to the technical data, this soundbar features Virtual Surround technology, Clear Voice technology and integrated subwoofer that delivers full-bodied bass. The Sound Bar Remote App allows you to adjust four different modes of sound, volume and more. The dimensions are 60 x 9.4 x 6.4 cm, for 2.37 kg.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

