Amazon offers an immediate discount of 10 euros by choosing a pick-up point

Here we are again talking about the umpteenth promotional initiative signed by Amazon and this is particularly interesting for the ease with which it allows you to immediately get one discount of 10 euros: all you need to do is choose a pickup point during payment.

In short, today we are not talking about offers on individual products, nor about the welcome review on return times, but about a promotion of general application.

Amazon promotion: how to get a 10 euro discount immediately

As mentioned at the beginning, just use one of the many for free Amazon pickup points to receive your order and enter the discount code dedicated before proceeding to payment, to obtain a immediate savings of 10 euros.

The first step, therefore, consists in selecting the closest or most convenient collection point (in the store or self-service Locker): just visit this link to find the one closest to your home, your workplace or places where you go often for any other errands.

When creating the order, then, you must enter the discount code 10 TAKE in the appropriate field and select the most convenient collection point as the delivery address during payment.

The discount, valid on orders of large amount not less than 25 euros, is applied immediately.

At this point some clarifications on terms and conditions promotion:

the initiative is valid until December 31, 2021, but by invitation only: Amazon customers invited by e-mail, push notification and those who are eligible by visiting the promotion page can benefit from it.

Only the first 13,000 customers taking part in the initiative will get the discount.

There is a minimum amount of 25 euros.

The usual limitations apply: the promotion is valid only on products sold and shipped by Amazon with the exception of books, digital products (such as ebooks and MP3s), food products for babies and children, gift vouchers, gift boxes; each account can get the discount only once and the offer cannot be combined with others relating to the same products; the 1-Click purchase method should not be used.

To check immediately if you are eligible and take advantage of the promotion, visit the official page below:

