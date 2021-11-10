Amazon offers: in 7 objects a taste of black friday for everyone

This year, the first Amazon discounts, coming for the “black Friday” day of shopping and big discounts, have already started on November 8th and will continue for another ten days. In particular, there are 7 interesting items on offer for you.

The Black Friday traditionally it should show up on a single day, usually on the Friday following the fourth Thursday of November. The biggest and most well-known chains have been around for years now anticipate the event days before in order to give thechance everyone to take advantage of the offers. This year, in fact, on Amazon the discounts have already arrived fromNovember 8th and will continue for others ten days. This will only be an advance of Black Friday, so we will have less consistent offers than those that will be in the week of November 26.

Although there are not very large offers, for the moment, there are still some interesting discounted products. For evaluate offers when there are these types of events it is possible to be held updated thanks to tools, in particular we talk about Keepa And Camelcamelcamel. They are two sites that allow you to keep trace prices and always stay informed about any offers. Thanks to these means it was possible to select 7 products interesting on sale for you.

The 7 items on offer selected for you:

The first is a hair dryer brush called Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer. It’s about a Brush well known, especially in the United States, often proposed as an economic alternative toDyson Airwrap. It usually costs around 60 euros, it is offered for sale at only 33 euros. In second position we have a whiskey aged ten years, the list price is around 40-45 euros, on offer it costs 33.

We then have some scented candles, in particular we talk about the Yankee Candle which will be available from today a 20 euro, generally cost 30. In offering also: a nowtv key from 15 euros; a Sony recorder discount a 80 euros instead of 140; of the wireless earphones starting from 70 euros, with a discount of 20 euros, available in different colors; and finally of induction cookware what they will cost 97 euros instead of 120.

You just have to evaluate the possibility of buy one of these products, if interested, could also be achance to be able to select and choose a gift for your loved ones. For other offers, as already mentioned above, instead it will be necessary to wait for the start of the real balances offered for the great opportunity dedicated to shopping, the Black Friday.

