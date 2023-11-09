Amazon offers major discounts on LEGO Minecraft sets just in time for Christmas

Amazon offers fantastic deals on LEGO Minecraft. You won’t need a pickaxe or crafting table for these, just the instruction booklet.

One might think that LEGO, where you’re inclined to follow instructions, and Minecraft, which offers complete creative freedom from the start, would be an odd combination.

The reality is nothing strange: LEGO Minecraft sets prove to be a masterclass in creativity. From situations in the game itself to examples of ingenuity, you can get ahead with both bricks and blocks.

LEGO Minecraft offers on Amazon

The cute sleeping fox is just the facade of a hidden base in this LEGO Minecraft set, which contains 193 pieces, two minifigures and lots of creatures. In $15.99, down from $19.99, a 20% savings It’s worth taking advantage of.

Annoy that witch at your own risk in this LEGO Minecraft Pumpkin Farm set. 20% off from $39.99 to $31.99Containing 2 minifigures and 257 pieces, it’s a fascinating offering if you ask us.

The LEGO Minecraft Abandoned Mine set is not as abandoned as we thought! Contains 248 pieces, two minifigures, a spider and markings. 20% from $19.99 to $15.99 It’s a deal worth investigating.

Easter isn’t far away, so get ready with the LEGO Minecraft The Rabbit Ranch set. Reduced 20% from $34.99 to $27.99, with two minifigures, 340 pieces and some adorable bunnies. This is a deal that will leave you jumping for joy.

These LEGO Minecraft sets are the perfect gift for mature LEGO connoisseurs and Minecraft fans of all ages.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on esports, gaming and more.

Defend your mushroom house from (check notes) spider-riding skeletons? The LEGO Minecraft The Mushroom House set contains 272 pieces, three minifigures, including the mushroom, and costs very little $19.99 (That’s a 20% savings from $24.99).

The LEGO Minecraft The Skeleton Dungeon set will make you think twice before braving the dark depths of Minecraft. This set has 364 pieces, four minifigures and a reduction of 20% from $34.99 to $27.99This is a deal that might be worth fighting some skeletons over.

We go even deeper with the LEGO Minecraft The Deep Dark Battle set. Below 20% from $64.99 to $52.00. That’s a lot for a set containing 584 pieces, three minifigures, including the infamous Guardian, guardian of the underwater temple.

What is deeper than the ocean floor? The LEGO Minecraft The Nether Bastion set offers a haunting answer, with 300 pieces and five minifigures to battle in a fire-filled arena. This LEGO Minecraft set offers the best savings rate yet, with 26% off, from $34.99 to $25.99

Those are the best deals we could find on Amazon for LEGO Minecraft sets, and these sets will make the perfect gift for younger LEGO fans as we head into the holiday season.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.